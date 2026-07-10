BTS's 'Swim' was copied? Superstars' agency slams allegations

Legal details

Former OneRepublic member named in the lawsuit

The lawsuit, per Billboard, names Hybe, Hybe America, BigHit Music and the song's credited writers as defendants. Former OneRepublic member Ryan Tedder is among the credited writers. Although none of the BTS members are named in the lawsuit, RM has been cited as one of the contributing writers for Swim. The plaintiffs allege that their demo was shared with industry contacts in March 2025, including executives at Artist Publishing Group, who later shared it with others involved in making Swim.