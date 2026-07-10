BTS's 'Swim' was copied? Superstars' agency slams allegations
What's the story
BigHit Music, the agency behind global sensation BTS, has strongly denied allegations that their latest song Swim has plagiarized an unreleased track by three American songwriters. A lawsuit was filed in the US by Steve Cooper, John Sandler, and Greylyn Johnson, who claim that Swim is similar to their own unreleased demo also titled Swim. The agency called these claims baseless and said it will defend the song through legal action.
Legal details
Former OneRepublic member named in the lawsuit
The lawsuit, per Billboard, names Hybe, Hybe America, BigHit Music and the song's credited writers as defendants. Former OneRepublic member Ryan Tedder is among the credited writers. Although none of the BTS members are named in the lawsuit, RM has been cited as one of the contributing writers for Swim. The plaintiffs allege that their demo was shared with industry contacts in March 2025, including executives at Artist Publishing Group, who later shared it with others involved in making Swim.
Expert analysis
Musicologist hired by plaintiffs has previously worked on similar cases
To strengthen their case, the plaintiffs enlisted musicologist Alexander Stewart to analyze both songs. His report reportedly found "similarities" in "the hook referencing the title, unusual harmonies, textures, and rhythmic and lyrical elements." Stewart has previously served as an expert witness in copyright cases involving Ed Sheeran's Thinking Out Loud and Led Zeppelin's Stairway to Heaven. Both lawsuits were dismissed by courts.
Agency's response
BigHit Music has denied all allegations
In response to the lawsuit, BigHit Music has denied all allegations and stated that the complaint only presents the plaintiffs' side of the story. The agency said in a statement, "This lawsuit represents nothing more than a one-sided argument put forward by the plaintiffs." "We make it unequivocally clear that Swim was created independently and originally." The agency added it is ready to defend itself in court.
Song's success
BTS's 'Swim' tops Billboard Hot 100 chart
Swim has enjoyed strong global success since its release. The song is the lead single from BTS's fifth studio album Arirang, which was released on March 20, 2026. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and has since enjoyed immense global popularity. The music video for Swim has also amassed over 140 million views on YouTube.