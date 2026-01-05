BTS announces 5th album, world tour after nearly 4 years

It's finally happening! K-pop sensation BTS has officially announced the release of their fifth studio album. The new album will be their first in three years and nine months, marking a significant milestone for the group. It also sets the stage for their future musical direction. Here's everything to know.

Album details BTS's 5th album features 14 tracks The upcoming album will feature 14 tracks filled with stories that BTS wishes to share with their fans, known as ARMY. According to BTS's agency, BigHit Music, "The members were deeply involved in the creation of the songs, infusing their thoughts and colors into them while musically expressing the emotions and struggles they have experienced along their journey." Pre-orders for the album will open on January 16 at 11:00am KST, with its release scheduled for March 20 at 1:00pm KST.

Tour announcement BTS to embark on world tour after album release In addition to the album, BTS will also be going on a world tour. The schedule for this tour will be announced separately on January 14 at midnight KST. This marks the group's first large-scale tour in nearly four years since their last concert series, BTS Permission to Dance on Stage, which ended in April 2022.

Twitter Post Read the full statement here another

“Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.”

notice making me cry



WE MADE IT.#BTSComeback2026 #BTSISBACK pic.twitter.com/1lo4kcn6ql — BT(grande)Stan⁷ (@btgrandes) January 4, 2026