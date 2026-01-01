K-pop megastars BTS announce comeback on March 20 

The wait for millions of fans around the world is finally over! The global K-pop sensation, BTS , will be reuniting as a complete group on March 20. This marks their first full-member release in three years and nine months. The announcement was made by BigHit Music, the group's agency, on New Year's Day. The upcoming album will be BTS's first as a septet since June 2022, when they released the anthology album Proof before embarking on individual activities.

Fan messages BTS members expressed their excitement and gratitude in letters To celebrate the new year, BTS sent handwritten letters to their fans, ARMY. Each letter had the date "2026.3.20" written on it, confirming the long-awaited comeback. RM expressed his eagerness for this moment, Jin thanked fans for their patience during the hiatus, and Suga encouraged them to enjoy this year together. J-Hope called the comeback a realization of imagination, while Jimin noted that "the year we meet again has arrived."

Heartfelt note Jungkook's simple yet heartfelt message to fans V promised even more meaningful memories in the year ahead, while Jungkook kept it simple and heartfelt: "I miss you. Please take good care of us this year as well." These letters were sent as presents to fans who have maintained a Weverse membership for the last three years. Fans who did not receive the physical letters will be able to read the same messages later this month via Weverse, a fan community platform.