Seoul goes on high alert as BTS plans comeback concert
What's the story
Seoul has increased its security measures ahead of the much-anticipated comeback concert of K-pop sensation BTS on Saturday. With over 2,60,000 fans expected to attend, authorities have raised the terror alert level in parts of the capital city. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung stressed that "the issue is safety" and called for heightened vigilance from emergency services. The concert is a major event for reaffirming South Korea's cultural standing globally.
Alert escalation
Terror alert raised in parts of the capital
On Wednesday, authorities raised the terror alert by one notch to the second-lowest level on a four-step scale in parts of the capital, according to The Guardian. This heightened alert will remain in effect until midnight on Saturday. Police have expressed concerns over potential attacks due to the deteriorating international situation, including conflicts in the Middle East. The US embassy is located about 160 meters from the concert stage at Gwanghwamun Square near Gyeongbokgung Palace.
Concert details
More on BTS's concert
The seven-member group will perform at Gwanghwamun Square on Saturday, a day after the release of their fifth studio album, Arirang. This concert marks their first performance as a complete group since October 2022, after all members completed South Korea's mandatory military service. The show will be streamed live on Netflix to over 190 countries.
Security preparations
Security measures being ramped up
Seoul police will deploy 6,500 officers, including over 70 riot police units, on the day of the concert. The city government will also deploy an additional 3,400 personnel with 102 fire trucks and 803 firefighters stationed around the concert site. Subway trains will skip stations near the event to ensure smooth transport for attendees.
Safety protocols
Authorities have prohibited civilians from withdrawing firearms
The concert venue will be managed like a stadium with 31 entry gates equipped with walk-through metal detectors. Authorities have also prohibited civilians from withdrawing firearms from police stations across Seoul. Special forces units will be stationed around the venue, and vehicle barriers such as iron spike strips and police buses will secure the perimeter. Access to rooftops of 31 surrounding buildings will be restricted on the day of the concert.
Event significance
Cultural festival planned around the comeback concert
In addition to the security operation, Seoul has planned a larger cultural festival around the comeback. BTS-themed media facades will light up major landmarks in the city on Friday night, followed by a 15-minute drone light show over the Han River. The concert will be followed by a world tour covering 34 cities and 82 shows across five continents.