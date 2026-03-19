Seoul goes on high alert as BTS plans comeback concert  

Seoul has increased its security measures ahead of the much-anticipated comeback concert of K-pop sensation BTS on Saturday. With over 2,60,000 fans expected to attend, authorities have raised the terror alert level in parts of the capital city. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung stressed that "the issue is safety" and called for heightened vigilance from emergency services. The concert is a major event for reaffirming South Korea 's cultural standing globally.

Alert escalation Terror alert raised in parts of the capital On Wednesday, authorities raised the terror alert by one notch to the second-lowest level on a four-step scale in parts of the capital, according to The Guardian. This heightened alert will remain in effect until midnight on Saturday. Police have expressed concerns over potential attacks due to the deteriorating international situation, including conflicts in the Middle East. The US embassy is located about 160 meters from the concert stage at Gwanghwamun Square near Gyeongbokgung Palace.

Concert details More on BTS's concert The seven-member group will perform at Gwanghwamun Square on Saturday, a day after the release of their fifth studio album, Arirang. This concert marks their first performance as a complete group since October 2022, after all members completed South Korea's mandatory military service. The show will be streamed live on Netflix to over 190 countries.

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Security preparations Security measures being ramped up Seoul police will deploy 6,500 officers, including over 70 riot police units, on the day of the concert. The city government will also deploy an additional 3,400 personnel with 102 fire trucks and 803 firefighters stationed around the concert site. Subway trains will skip stations near the event to ensure smooth transport for attendees.

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Safety protocols Authorities have prohibited civilians from withdrawing firearms The concert venue will be managed like a stadium with 31 entry gates equipped with walk-through metal detectors. Authorities have also prohibited civilians from withdrawing firearms from police stations across Seoul. Special forces units will be stationed around the venue, and vehicle barriers such as iron spike strips and police buses will secure the perimeter. Access to rooftops of 31 surrounding buildings will be restricted on the day of the concert.