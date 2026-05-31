BTS draws 840,000 fans across 5-city sold-out North American tour Entertainment May 31, 2026

BTS is back and bigger than ever: 840,000 fans showed up for their sold-out North American tour across five cities. Demand was so wild; they added extra shows in Tampa, Stanford, and Las Vegas.

All this excitement follows their chart-topping album Arirang and a heartfelt music video for "SWIM," featuring Lili Reinhart.