BTS draws 840,000 fans across 5-city sold-out North American tour
Entertainment
BTS is back and bigger than ever: 840,000 fans showed up for their sold-out North American tour across five cities. Demand was so wild; they added extra shows in Tampa, Stanford, and Las Vegas.
All this excitement follows their chart-topping album Arirang and a heartfelt music video for "SWIM," featuring Lili Reinhart.
BTS reunites after 4-year hiatus
This tour marks BTS's return after a four-year break spent on solo projects and military service.
Their reunion has been called an epic comeback, capped off by three American Music Awards (AMAs) and plenty of love from fans worldwide.