BTS' Min invested in SpaceX via Link Asset Partners pre-2022

SpaceX valuation and $405 million IPO demand

SpaceX's value has increased, from $46 billion in 2020 to approximately $100 billion in 2021.

There was also significant retail interest in the IPO, with investors pouring $405 million into shares within just five days, making those offerings among the most hyped lately.

Meanwhile, BTS's agency Hybe kept things private, saying it does not comment on artists' personal investments.