BTS' Min invested in SpaceX via Link Asset Partners pre-2022
Entertainment
BTS's Suga (Min Yoon-gi) quietly got in on the SpaceX action before its record IPO on June 12, 2026.
He made the move through Link Asset Partners, a South Korean venture capital firm with shares in SpaceX.
The exact amount has not been disclosed, but the investment was made before 2022.
SpaceX valuation and $405 million IPO demand
SpaceX's value has increased, from $46 billion in 2020 to approximately $100 billion in 2021.
There was also significant retail interest in the IPO, with investors pouring $405 million into shares within just five days, making those offerings among the most hyped lately.
Meanwhile, BTS's agency Hybe kept things private, saying it does not comment on artists' personal investments.