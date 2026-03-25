BTS's comeback concert breaks records on Netflix

The K-pop sensation BTS made a grand return to the stage with their BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG concert at Seoul's Gwanghwamun Square. The event, streamed live on Netflix , attracted an impressive 18.4 million global viewers, according to the streaming giant. This figure is one of the highest for any live-streaming event ever and underscores BTS's immense popularity after their hiatus period.

Global impact 'The Comeback' topped rankings in 80 countries Netflix announced that the live broadcast of the show entered the weekly Top 10 in an astounding 80 countries, dominating the number one spot in 24, per Variety. These figures were derived from first-party data, as per Netflix. The concert was attended by over 1,00,000 fans who gathered in central Seoul to witness this historic performance.

Twitter Post See Netflix's post here 18.4 million global viewers (Live+1) showed up for their BANGTAN when BTS reunited LIVE onstage for the first time in almost four years in BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG!



Congratulations to RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook on their iconic performance. pic.twitter.com/CjAkPCJYeK — netflix⁷ (@netflix) March 24, 2026

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Record-breaking viewership Concert outperformed major global events The staggering viewership of BTS's comeback concert surpassed that of several major global events. It outperformed the recent Oscars (17.9 million), Grammys (14.4 million), Emmys (7.4 million), Golden Globes (8.6 million), and VMAs (5.5 million). This remarkable feat has placed the concert at number six on Netflix's list of most-watched live events in history, following other high-profile events such as boxing matches and NFL football games.

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