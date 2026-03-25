BTS's comeback concert breaks records on Netflix
What's the story
The K-pop sensation BTS made a grand return to the stage with their BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG concert at Seoul's Gwanghwamun Square. The event, streamed live on Netflix, attracted an impressive 18.4 million global viewers, according to the streaming giant. This figure is one of the highest for any live-streaming event ever and underscores BTS's immense popularity after their hiatus period.
Global impact
'The Comeback' topped rankings in 80 countries
Netflix announced that the live broadcast of the show entered the weekly Top 10 in an astounding 80 countries, dominating the number one spot in 24, per Variety. These figures were derived from first-party data, as per Netflix. The concert was attended by over 1,00,000 fans who gathered in central Seoul to witness this historic performance.
Twitter Post
See Netflix's post here
18.4 million global viewers (Live+1) showed up for their BANGTAN when BTS reunited LIVE onstage for the first— netflix⁷ (@netflix) March 24, 2026
time in almost four years inBTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG!to RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook on their iconic performance. pic.twitter.com/CjAkPCJYeK
Congratulations
Record-breaking viewership
Concert outperformed major global events
The staggering viewership of BTS's comeback concert surpassed that of several major global events. It outperformed the recent Oscars (17.9 million), Grammys (14.4 million), Emmys (7.4 million), Golden Globes (8.6 million), and VMAs (5.5 million). This remarkable feat has placed the concert at number six on Netflix's list of most-watched live events in history, following other high-profile events such as boxing matches and NFL football games.
Album success
BTS releases new album, announces world tour
The concert coincided with the release of BTS's fifth studio album, Arirang. The album, released on March 20, sold nearly four million copies on its first day. It is described as a reflection of the boy band's Korean identity and marks their return after a mandatory military service hiatus. The seven-member group is now gearing up for their Arirang World Tour, which will cover 82 concerts across 34 cities in Asia, North America, Europe, and Latin America.