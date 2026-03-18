'ARIRANG': BTS's release title track 'SWIM' teaser
What's the story
The popular K-pop band BTS is gearing up for the release of their fifth studio album, ARIRANG, on Friday, March 20. The album will feature a total of 14 tracks, including a title track called SWIM. To build anticipation among fans (known as ARMY), the band recently released a teaser for SWIM. The first glimpse shows a museum filled with models of ancient ships, which fans have identified as the Museu de Marinha in Lisbon, Portugal.
Song details
BTS members on the meaning of 'SWIM'
BTS members have reportedly described SWIM as a song that embodies the human spirit to keep moving forward despite challenges. They said it is about resilience and fortitude. Fans believe this is a tribute to the seven Korean students who traveled across the Pacific Ocean to perform the Korean folk song Arirang at Howard University. The album ARIRANG pays homage to the love, longing, and emotions that connect BTS and their fans.
Twitter Post
See the first look of 'SWIM'
BTS (방탄소년단) <SWIM> Official Teaser 1— BIGHIT MUSIC (@BIGHIT_MUSIC)
(https://t.co/Zdvzb858ms)#BTS#방탄소년단#BTS_ARIRANG#BTS_SWIMpic.twitter.com/eoajUTWi3Z
March 17, 2026
Production team
Who are the producers and songwriters of 'SWIM'?
The track SWIM is produced by Leclair and Tyler Spry. Other producers and songwriters on the track include James Essien, RM (of BTS), Jamison Baken, Sean Foreman, Tyler Spry, Ryan Tedder, Kirsten Allyssa Spencer, Pdogg, and Derrick Milano. The band will also be embarking on a world tour starting April 9 after their comeback concert at Seoul's Gwanghwamun Square on March 21.