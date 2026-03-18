'ARIRANG': BTS's release title track 'SWIM' teaser

Song details

BTS members on the meaning of 'SWIM'

BTS members have reportedly described SWIM as a song that embodies the human spirit to keep moving forward despite challenges. They said it is about resilience and fortitude. Fans believe this is a tribute to the seven Korean students who traveled across the Pacific Ocean to perform the Korean folk song Arirang at Howard University. The album ARIRANG pays homage to the love, longing, and emotions that connect BTS and their fans.