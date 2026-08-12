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BTS's V reveals he's been dealing with hearing problems
BTS's V opens up about hearing loss

BTS's V reveals he's been dealing with hearing problems

By Apoorva Rastogi
Aug 12, 2026
06:06 pm
What's the story

Kim Taehyung, popularly known as V from the global sensation BTS, has revealed that he is dealing with a hearing problem in one ear. This is the first time he has spoken about it publicly. During a recent Weverse Live session with fellow member ﻿Jungkook, V disclosed that his hearing has been deteriorating for the past two and a half years. "If the left one hears at about 100 right now, the right one hears only 30," he explained.

Military impact

V thought it was a 'mental-strength issue'

V revealed that his hearing problem got worse during his military service.

He said, "Actually, when it got worse during my military service, everyone there was really into working out, so they'd say things like, 'It's all about mental strength.'"

"I ended up kind of convincing myself that it was a mental-strength issue."

Despite this struggle, he assured fans that he is currently on medication and regularly visiting the hospital for treatment.

Injury details

Jungkook reveals he is performing with a painful shin injury

During the same live session, Jungkook opened up about his own health issue, a painful shin injury.

He revealed that his condition is close to becoming a stress fracture.

"We are currently continuing to perform, but my shin area is, well, in a state where it is right on the verge of getting a stress fracture," he disclosed.

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Tour progress

BTS continues to tour North America despite health challenges

Despite their health challenges, BTS continues to tour North America for their Arirang World Tour.

The group recently performed at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore and will be performing at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, this weekend.

Their tour will continue with shows at Rogers Stadium in Toronto on August 22 and 23.

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