BTS's V reveals he's been dealing with hearing problems
What's the story
Kim Taehyung, popularly known as V from the global sensation BTS, has revealed that he is dealing with a hearing problem in one ear. This is the first time he has spoken about it publicly. During a recent Weverse Live session with fellow member Jungkook, V disclosed that his hearing has been deteriorating for the past two and a half years. "If the left one hears at about 100 right now, the right one hears only 30," he explained.
Military impact
V thought it was a 'mental-strength issue'
V revealed that his hearing problem got worse during his military service.
He said, "Actually, when it got worse during my military service, everyone there was really into working out, so they'd say things like, 'It's all about mental strength.'"
"I ended up kind of convincing myself that it was a mental-strength issue."
Despite this struggle, he assured fans that he is currently on medication and regularly visiting the hospital for treatment.
Injury details
Jungkook reveals he is performing with a painful shin injury
During the same live session, Jungkook opened up about his own health issue, a painful shin injury.
He revealed that his condition is close to becoming a stress fracture.
"We are currently continuing to perform, but my shin area is, well, in a state where it is right on the verge of getting a stress fracture," he disclosed.
Tour progress
BTS continues to tour North America despite health challenges
Despite their health challenges, BTS continues to tour North America for their Arirang World Tour.
The group recently performed at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore and will be performing at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, this weekend.
Their tour will continue with shows at Rogers Stadium in Toronto on August 22 and 23.