BTS to release 'Normal' MV amid FIFA World Cup finale

BTS has taken a rather unconventional route for the promotion of Normal.

The group has shared a tabloid-style image of all seven members in tailored suits, standing in front of toilet stands.

The headline reads, "BTS Seen in Bathroom Amid Mysterious Late-Night Gathering," with an accompanying text that says, "Questions have been raised following a late-night photo appearing to show all seven BTS members together in what appears to be an unexpected setting."