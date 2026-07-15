BTS to release 'Normal' MV amid FIFA World Cup finale
What's the story
Ahead of their much-anticipated performance at the FIFA World Cup Finale Halftime Show, BTS is all set to release a new music video for their song Normal. The track is the focus of a new campaign, following the earlier ARIRANG promotions, and is expected to drop on Friday, July 17 (ET), exclusively on Spotify, reported BIGHIT MUSIC. It will then be made available on all streaming platforms from Sunday, July 19 (ET).
Marketing approach
BTS's unique way of promoting 'Normal'
BTS has taken a rather unconventional route for the promotion of Normal.
The group has shared a tabloid-style image of all seven members in tailored suits, standing in front of toilet stands.
The headline reads, "BTS Seen in Bathroom Amid Mysterious Late-Night Gathering," with an accompanying text that says, "Questions have been raised following a late-night photo appearing to show all seven BTS members together in what appears to be an unexpected setting."
Twitter Post
'Here's what actually happened'
UPDATE— BTS_official (@bts_bighit) July 14, 2026
Here's what actually happened.
📅 26.07.17 1PM KST @ Spotify
📅 26.07.19 1PM KST @ HYBE LABELS pic.twitter.com/peccaIQ7dR
World Cup show
BTS will perform at FIFA World Cup finale halftime show
The band will also be performing at the first-ever FIFA World Cup Finale Halftime Show on Sunday.
They will share the stage with global icons like Justin Bieber, Madonna, and Shakira for the final match at MetLife Stadium.
The group's fifth studio album has achieved massive success in terms of album sales and streaming numbers, paving a bright path for the upcoming video release.