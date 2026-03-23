BTS's documentary hits Netflix this week: What to expect

The highly anticipated Netflix documentary BTS: The Return, directed by Bao Nguyen, is set to premiere on Friday, March 27, 2026. It offers a behind-the-scenes look at the K-pop sensation's journey to their latest album ARIRANG. The film captures the members, RM, Jin, Jimin, V, Suga, JungKook , and J-hope , readjusting to life together after a nearly four-year hiatus from full-band duties. Here are some things you will get to see in the documentary.

Military service BTS's 1st album after military service As fans know, ARIRANG is BTS's first full-length album since all seven members completed South Korea's mandatory military service. The documentary opens with RM revealing that he "learned to hustle" during his time in the military, as per AP. It then cuts to footage of the members getting their heads shaved and wearing uniforms before reuniting as a band. It also touches upon the so-called "seven-year curse" that K-pop groups face, where they disband or lose members after seven years.

Creative journey Band lived together in LA while working on 'ARIRANG' After returning from military service, the band moved to Los Angeles in summer 2025 to work on ARIRANG. They lived together in a shared house and worked closely with producers like Diplo and South Korean songwriter Pdogg. The documentary also shows their struggles to finalize a lead single and their dynamics in the studio. The album was completed back in South Korea after mixing it there.

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Album title BTS explains meaning behind 'ARIRANG' The album was named ARIRANG after a traditional Korean folk song that dates back to the 1400s. Boyoung Lee, executive creative director at Big Hit Music, told the band about a group of Koreans who recorded the first-ever Korean-language song in the US with music producer Alice C. Fletcher in 1896. In another notable moment, Suga suggested changes to Normal, which he felt had too much English and not enough Korean for this album.

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