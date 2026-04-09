'BTS World Tour Arirang' to screen in Indian multiplexes
What's the story
PVR INOX, India's leading multiplex chain, has announced the exclusive screening of the BTS World Tour Arirang. The shows will be held in over 20 cities across India on April 11 and April 18. This follows a string of successful K-pop concert films at PVR INOX, including Yet to Come in Cinemas and Burn the Stage.
Fan engagement
Cities where the screenings will be held
The screenings will be held in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Pune, and Guwahati, among others, reported Bollywood Hungama. This comes in response to strong demand from India's BTS ARMY fanbase. Aamer Bijli of PVR INOX said in a statement, "BTS is more than just a musical act." "By bringing the Arirang tour to our screens, we are providing a communal space for fans to celebrate their idols with the best-in-class sound."
Screening details
Screening details and trend toward experiential cinema
The Arirang screenings will include live viewings of the performances from Goyang on Saturday, April 11, and Tokyo on April 18. There will also be select re-broadcasts for fans who may have missed the live screenings. This initiative is part of a larger trend toward experiential cinema, where audiences are increasingly seeking immersive, shared viewing experiences beyond traditional films.