'BTS World Tour Arirang' to screen in Indian multiplexes

Fan engagement

Cities where the screenings will be held

The screenings will be held in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Pune, and Guwahati, among others, reported Bollywood Hungama. This comes in response to strong demand from India's BTS ARMY fanbase. Aamer Bijli of PVR INOX said in a statement, "BTS is more than just a musical act." "By bringing the Arirang tour to our screens, we are providing a communal space for fans to celebrate their idols with the best-in-class sound."