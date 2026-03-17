BTS's new album 'Arirang' connects their story with Korean heritage Entertainment Mar 17, 2026

BTS just dropped an animated trailer for their new album Arirang, and it's all about connecting their story with Korean heritage.

The video links the band's journey to seven students who performed (and were recorded performing) Arirang in 1896, highlighting how music can keep culture alive.

The full album drops March 20 at 1pm KST, marking BTS's first group comeback in March 2026 after completing their mandatory military service.