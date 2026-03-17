BTS's new album 'Arirang' connects their story with Korean heritage
BTS just dropped an animated trailer for their new album Arirang, and it's all about connecting their story with Korean heritage.
The video links the band's journey to seven students who performed (and were recorded performing) Arirang in 1896, highlighting how music can keep culture alive.
The full album drops March 20 at 1pm KST, marking BTS's first group comeback in March 2026 after completing their mandatory military service.
'SWIM' is the spotlight track; world tour kicks off April 9
The album features a spotlight track called "SWIM" and blends traditional vibes with modern sounds.
Fans can catch Netflix's The Comeback Live | Arirang from Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul on March 21, followed by the documentary BTS: The Return on March 27.
Plus, the Arirang World Tour, with its start date to be confirmed, means there's a lot for ARMYs to look forward to!