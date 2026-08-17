Is Balakrishna-Koratala Siva's film on hold due to budget issues?
What's the story
The much-discussed collaboration between actor Nandamuri Balakrishna and director Koratala Siva, tentatively titled NBK112, is reportedly facing a roadblock due to budget issues. The film was initially planned as a high-budget action entertainer with an estimated cost of ₹150 crore. However, sources suggest that Balakrishna is now wary of investing in such a risky venture and prefers to strike a balance between scale and commercial viability.
Budget talks
Production team considering options
The production team is contemplating two options: either reducing the film's scale to lower the budget or reconsidering the project entirely, according to Deccan Chronicle.
However, there is no official confirmation yet that the film has been shelved.
This uncertainty comes amid growing speculation in Tollywood about Balakrishna's reluctance to greenlight high-budget projects due to their associated risks.
Industry impact
Shift in Tollywood's approach to high-budget films
If the Balakrishna-Siva project is indeed put on hold or scaled down, it could signal a major shift in Tollywood's approach to mega-budget films.
Meanwhile, Balakrishna is currently working on NBK111, under the direction of Gopichand Malineni, while Siva last directed Devara: Part 1.
It starred Jr NTR in the lead alongside Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, and Srikanth.