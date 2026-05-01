Nandamuri Balakrishna teams up with Koratala Siva for 'NBK112'
What's the story
Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna has announced his next project, tentatively titled NBK112. The film will be directed by Koratala Siva, known for delivering blockbuster hits. The announcement was made on Friday with a poster that reads, "Power Meets Purpose, Mass Becomes A Moment." This suggests an action-packed entertainer with high-octane elevation scenes.
Fan reactions
How did the fans react?
Siva has reportedly prepared a script that matches Balakrishna's stardom, and the actor is said to be "spellbound" by the story and his character. Fans went into a frenzy at the announcement. One said, "Massive combination...Biggest MASS Movie loading." While a second fan quipped, "A perfect mass combination to watch for." Another netizen wrote, "It's time to break the box office records."
Twitter Post
See the poster here
The Stars Align ✨— Yuvasudha Arts (@YuvasudhaArts) May 1, 2026
A Festival Awaits 💥💥#NBKxKoratalaSiva ❤🔥#NBK112pic.twitter.com/PiBfFRWSeV
Other projects
Balakrishna and Siva's other projects
While the film's announcement has generated excitement, more details about NBK112 are still awaited. Balakrishna is currently working on another project, tentatively titled NBK111, under the direction of Gopichand Malineni. Siva last helmed Devara: Part 1, featuring Jr NTR in the lead alongside Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, and Shine Tom Chacko in prominent roles.