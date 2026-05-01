Nandamuri Balakrishna teams up with Koratala Siva for 'NBK112'

Fan reactions

How did the fans react?

Siva has reportedly prepared a script that matches Balakrishna's stardom, and the actor is said to be "spellbound" by the story and his character. Fans went into a frenzy at the announcement. One said, "Massive combination...Biggest MASS Movie loading." While a second fan quipped, "A perfect mass combination to watch for." Another netizen wrote, "It's time to break the box office records."