Nayanthara to join Balakrishna-Gopichand Malineni's film shoot in March

Nandamuri Balakrishna, who has been maintaining a low profile since the failure of his last film Akhanda 2, is gearing up for his next project with director Gopichand Malineni, reported OTTPlay. The film was originally conceived as a period drama but underwent a script revision due to budget constraints. Now, reports suggest that the shooting will begin on March 5, 2026, with actor Nayanthara being part of the initial shooting schedule.

Casting news Nayanthara to be part of initial shooting schedule Nayanthara, who recently starred in the hit project Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, will be playing the female lead in this untitled project. She has been paid a substantial amount for her role opposite Balakrishna. The initial shooting schedule will focus on her scenes, with Balakrishna joining a few days later.

Character details No double role for Balakrishna There were rumors that Balakrishna would be seen in a double role in this film. However, sources close to the unit have clarified that the reports are untrue, stating that the Akhanda star will be portraying only a single character. The film's music will be composed by S. Thaman, and it is being produced by the makers of Pushpa.

