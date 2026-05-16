Burke, Dr Watson of 'Sherlock Holmes,' dies at 91
Entertainment
David Burke, who brought Dr. Watson to life in the classic 1980s Sherlock Holmes TV series, has died at 91.
His passing was announced by his agent, though no cause was shared.
He leaves behind his wife Anna Calder-Marshall and son Tom Burke, known for The Musketeers and Strike.
Burke trained at RADA
Trained at RADA, Burke became a familiar face in British theater and TV, appearing in King Lear with Ian Holm and shows like Midsomer Murders.
He left Sherlock Holmes after one season to spend more time with family, but his impact on acting still resonates today.