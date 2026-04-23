Burke seeks quick sufficiency ruling in Celeste Rivas Hernandez case
Singer D4vd (David Burke) is pushing for his lawyers to have prosecutors present the evidence in the murder case of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.
The 21-year-old artist, who has pleaded not guilty to charges including first-degree murder, wants a quick decision on whether there is enough proof against him, something he is entitled to within 10 court days after his arraignment.
Prosecutors allege Burke sexually abused teen
Prosecutors say they are ready with 40TB of evidence and claim Burke sexually abused Rivas Hernandez for at least a year before her death.
An autopsy confirmed she died from two penetrating wounds.
The case is getting a lot of attention, especially since it marks a year since Celeste was last known to be alive and her parents are publicly calling for justice.