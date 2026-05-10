C Joseph Vijay sworn in as Tamil Nadu chief minister

Family and film colleagues support Vijay

Trisha arrived in a classic blue silk saree, while producers KL Narayana and Archana Kalpathi joined lyricist Vivek and other film colleagues to show their support.

Vijay's parents, filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar and singer Shoba Chandrasekhar (who was extra proud since it was Mother's Day), were there too.

The vibe made it clear: Vijay is stepping into his new role with a lot of love from both his family and his movie world friends.