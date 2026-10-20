Cab driver's tip helps police catch Shroff shooting suspects
Entertainment
A cab driver's heads-up helped police catch the suspects behind the October 18 shooting at actor Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai.
After dropping three men at Surat railway station, the driver shared what he saw with police, who then tracked down and arrested the suspects in Kota, Rajasthan, just a day later.
Investigators probe weapons, Bishnoi gang links
Mumbai Crime Branch pieced things together by checking train schedules and CCTV from Surat, confirming the suspects took the Pune-Jaipur Express.
They teamed up with Rajasthan Police to make four arrests.
Now, investigators are looking into where the weapons came from and whether there are links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.