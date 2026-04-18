Calcutta High Court allows 'Korpur' screening during West Bengal polls
Entertainment
Good news for movie fans: Calcutta High Court has given the green light to screen the Bengali film Korpur even as West Bengal heads into assembly elections.
The film's screenings were paused after someone argued it might sway voters because it features Trinamool Congress leaders, but the court stepped in just in time for election season.
Petition against 'Korpur' rejected Ghosh confirms
A petition claimed Korpur broke election rules by showing political figures right before voting starts (April 23-29), but the court disagreed.
They pointed out that the petitioner wasn't even from West Bengal and found no actual rule-breaking.
Cast member and TMC candidate Kunal Ghosh shared his excitement online, confirming that Korpur is back on track for theaters.