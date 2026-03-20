'Call Me Bae' S02 first-look: See new surprise cast member
What's the story
The highly-anticipated second season of Call Me Bae is set to premiere soon on Prime Video. The new season will see Ananya Panday reprising her role as Bae, alongside a star-studded cast including Gurfateh Pirzada, Vihaan Samat, Vir Das, and Lisa Mishra. Shruti Haasan has surprised fans by joining the show for the upcoming season. The latest teaser gives us a glimpse into Bae's life as she navigates personal and professional challenges.
New addition
Haasan's character brings in new challenges for Panday
Haasan joins the series as another 'behen' who will befriend Panday's character. The makers have hinted that this new friendship will bring several complications and challenges for Bae. The teaser gives us a sneak peek into how she deals with these issues while juggling her work and personal relationships. The release date for the season is yet to be revealed.
Character exploration
Panday on how she differs from Bae
While promoting the first season of Call Me Bae, Panday shared her thoughts on her character. She told Filmfare, "It may seem at a glance that Bae and I are similar, but actually we're very different from each other." "When it comes to Bae, she's really out of this world. I don't even know how to describe her." "She actually exists outside of reality."