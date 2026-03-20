'Call Me Bae' S02 first-look: See new surprise cast member

Haasan joins the series as another 'behen' who will befriend Panday's character. The makers have hinted that this new friendship will bring several complications and challenges for Bae. The teaser gives us a sneak peek into how she deals with these issues while juggling her work and personal relationships. The release date for the season is yet to be revealed.

Character exploration

Panday on how she differs from Bae

While promoting the first season of Call Me Bae, Panday shared her thoughts on her character. She told Filmfare, "It may seem at a glance that Bae and I are similar, but actually we're very different from each other." "When it comes to Bae, she's really out of this world. I don't even know how to describe her." "She actually exists outside of reality."