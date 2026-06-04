It's over! Camila Cabello splits from billionaire boyfriend

Singer Camila Cabello (29) and her billionaire boyfriend Henry Junior Chalhoub (40) have reportedly called it quits after 18 months of dating. The couple's split was first reported by TMZ. "Camila and Henry had an honest conversation and came to the conclusion they should end things," a source told The Sun.

Source's statement 'They had a lot of fun together...' The source further added, "They had a lot of fun together while it lasted, but it wasn't meant to be." The last public appearance of the couple was in April at Coachella. Chalhoub is the heir to the Dubai-based luxury fashion distribution company Chalhoub Group, which has partnerships with brands like Versace and Jimmy Choo.

Relationship timeline A look at their relationship timeline Cabello and Chalhoub were first spotted together in November 2024 at an Elie Saab fashion show afterparty in Saudi Arabia. They were later seen holding hands in St. Barts. In March 2025, they attended Chanel's fall/winter 2025 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week, where they were seen cozying up to each other. The couple was also photographed sharing a passionate kiss on a dock during their trip to Ibiza last July.

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