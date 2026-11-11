'Campus Diaries' S02 teaser out: Show returns with new challenges
What's the story
The teaser for the second season of MX Original Series Campus Diaries has been released by MX Player by Prime Video The show, which is being touted as "College Shows Ka Baap," returns with its beloved characters and explores teenage issues such as teenage pregnancy and student voices. Directed by Abhishek Yadav, it stars Ritvik Sahore, Harsh Beniwal, Saloni Gaur, Srishti Ganguli, Salonie Khanna, and Abhinav Sharma.
Plot details
The new season will address real issues students face
The teaser gives us a sneak peek into the lives of the characters as they navigate through changing friendships, complicated relationships, and unexpected disagreements.
From unrequited love to evolving campus dynamics, the upcoming season delves into various aspects of student life.
It also addresses relevant concerns such as student safety in the digital age and tests friendships and relationships as characters go through different phases of growing up.
Twitter Post
See the teaser here
calendar mein date mark kar lo, proxy nahi chalegi! 🥰
Watch #CampusDiariesS2
Nov 18, on Prime Video, for free.#HarshBeniwal#RitvikSahore@salonayyy#SrishtiGanguliRindani#SaloniePatel#AbhinavSharma
[Campus
Diaries Season 2, Coming Soon, PrimeVideo] pic.twitter.com/uBYSteBSSc — MX Player by Prime Video (@MXbyPrimeVideo)November 11, 2026
Streaming details
The show will be available for free
The second season of Campus Diaries will be available for free on Prime Video and the MX Player Android app.
The service has also been rebranded as MX Player by Prime Video.
It is India's free, premium, ad-supported video streaming service that can be accessed through Connected TVs, mobile devices, the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, and Fire TV.