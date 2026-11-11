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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Campus Diaries' S02 teaser out: Show returns with new challenges
'Campus Diaries' S02 teaser out: Show returns with new challenges

'Campus Diaries' S02 teaser out: Show returns with new challenges

By Apoorva Rastogi
Nov 11, 2026
03:41 pm
What's the story

The teaser for the second season of MX Original Series Campus Diaries has been released by ﻿MX Player by Prime Video The show, which is being touted as "College Shows Ka Baap," returns with its beloved characters and explores teenage issues such as teenage pregnancy and student voices. Directed by Abhishek Yadav, it stars Ritvik Sahore, Harsh Beniwal, Saloni Gaur, Srishti Ganguli, Salonie Khanna, and Abhinav Sharma.

Plot details

The new season will address real issues students face

The teaser gives us a sneak peek into the lives of the characters as they navigate through changing friendships, complicated relationships, and unexpected disagreements.

From unrequited love to evolving campus dynamics, the upcoming season delves into various aspects of student life.

It also addresses relevant concerns such as student safety in the digital age and tests friendships and relationships as characters go through different phases of growing up.

Twitter Post

See the teaser here

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Streaming details

The show will be available for free

The second season of Campus Diaries will be available for free on Prime Video and the MX Player Android app.

The service has also been rebranded as MX Player by Prime Video.

It is India's free, premium, ad-supported video streaming service that can be accessed through Connected TVs, mobile devices, the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, and Fire TV.

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