Can Dr. Samira Mohan return to 'The Pitt'?

Actor Supriya Ganesh 's character, Dr. Samira Mohan, bid adieu to The Pitt in the Season 2 finale. The episode featured a conversation between her and Noah Wyle's Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch, where they finally resolved their differences. Variety broke the news earlier this month that Ganesh won't be returning as Dr. Mohan, and Ayesha Harris (who plays night shift resident Dr. Parker Ellis) will be promoted to a series regular role for the upcoming season. But can Dr. Mohan return?

Finale details Here's what happens in the finale episode In the finale, Dr. Mohan and Dr. Robby have a heart-to-heart conversation where she hints at possibly going into geriatrics, a suggestion he had made earlier. He shares his personal struggles with her, saying he never expected his life to turn out this way. They eventually reconcile as she wishes him well for his trip, and he reciprocates the sentiment. Dr. Mohan last appears watching the fireworks with her colleagues.

Future possibilities Will we see Dr. Mohan again? When asked about the possibility of Dr. Mohan returning in the future, creator R Scott Gemmill told Variety, "I don't know. I don't think so, but you never know." He added that if there's a good story or if the show demands it, then she could return. The team is still in the early stages of planning Season 3, and new faces will "definitely" be introduced to keep things interesting.

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Exit discussion Noah Wyle on how they handle cast changes each season Lead star Noah Wyle and Gemmill recently spoke to Variety about Ganesh's exit, which surprised viewers. Wyle said, "It's an inevitability that's going to happen every season with this show because as writers we're hard pressed to figure out what a lapse of time we can have and keep most of the ensemble together realistically." He added that they always try to introduce new characters or promote from within during these cast changes.

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