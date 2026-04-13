'The Pitt': Noah Wyle finally addresses Supriya Ganesh's exit

Supriya Ganesh, who plays senior resident Dr. Samira Mohan on The Pitt, will not be returning for the upcoming third season. The news was broken by Variety on April 2, with a source stating that her exit was a "story-driven decision." While fans weren't thrilled to see one of their favorites go, lead star Noah Wyle has now explained why such changes are inevitable in their series.

Cast dynamics 'Supriya has been a huge part of our show...' During PaleyFest's The Pitt screening on Sunday, Wyle told Variety, "It's an inevitability that's going to happen every season...because as writers we're hard pressed to figure out what a lapse of time we can have and keep most of the ensemble together realistically." "Emergency rooms have a high revolving door...we try to bring in new characters or promote from within...and try to keep the storylines fresh, but obviously Supriya has been a huge part of our show since the beginning."

Character transition Why Dr. Mohan's storyline was affected The show is set in the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center, a teaching hospital where residents frequently come and go. This was reflected in Dr. Mohan's storyline as she spent part of Season 2 contemplating her career after residency. Wyle added, "Dr. Mohan is a beloved character, and I love playing with her and working with Supriya and we wish her all the best in her next endeavors, and we're going to miss her."

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