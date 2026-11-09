Cancer fighter Nafisa Ali (69) flags high AQI in Delhi
What's the story
Veteran actor Nafisa Ali Sodhi (69) has shared an update on her health while expressing concern over rising pollution levels in Delhi after Diwali. The Major Saab actor is currently battling liver cancer and revealed that she continues to exercise despite the poor air quality. She also disclosed that she was waiting for an MRI scan to assess the progress of her treatment.
Health update
Ali shared a picture from her morning walk
Taking to Instagram, Ali shared a picture of herself from a park after her morning walk on Monday. She was seen wearing a mask to protect herself from the pollution.
"In my park after my walk. It was Diwali yesterday... wearing my mask as pollution & AQI high in Delhi... but I need to keep exercising," she wrote in the caption.
Treatment progress
Ali feels positive after spending time with family in Perth
Ali also revealed that her MRI scan was scheduled for the next day to see how her liver cancer had responded to two rounds of targeted chemotherapy.
"My MRI tomorrow to see the status of how my liver cancer has done after 2 rounds of Targeted chemo Therapy!!!" she wrote in the caption.
She also mentioned that she feels positive after spending time with her mother and brother in Perth.
Cancer battle
Ali was diagnosed with Stage 3 cancer in November 2018
Ali was initially diagnosed with Stage 3 peritoneal and ovarian cancer in November 2018 after an initial misdiagnosis.
Though she went into remission after treatment, the cancer later returned and progressed to Stage 4.
Meanwhile, several celebrities have raised concern regarding hazardous AQI levels in the national capital and other cities after Diwali.