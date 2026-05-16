Cannes 2026: John Travolta receives surprise honorary Palme d'Or

Hollywood actor John Travolta (72) was recently felicitated with an honorary Palme d'Or at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival . The surprise came just before the world premiere of his directorial debut, Propeller One-Way Night Coach . The award is considered Cannes's equivalent to a lifetime achievement prize. An emotional Travolta expressed his disbelief and gratitude on stage, saying, "This is beyond the Oscar."

Actor's reaction 'This is the last thing I expected' Travolta, visibly overwhelmed by the surprise honor, said in French, "Surprise completement!" as the audience erupted into applause. He added, "I can't believe this. This is the last thing I expected." "You [Cannes director Thierry Fremaux] said this would be a special night, but I didn't know it would mean this," he said. "This is a humbling moment," the actor added.

Actor's speech Travolta's heartfelt thanks to Fremaux Travolta further expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Fremaux, saying, "Thank you, Thierry, from the bottom of my heart." He recalled their meeting in November when he had "no expectation" that his film would be accepted. "And when Thierry said it was not only accepted, but it was making history because it would be the first film ever accepted that early...I cried like a baby," he said. Other honorees of the award this year are Peter Jackson and Barbra Streisand.

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