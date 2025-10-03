'Bigg Boss 19': Captaincy task canceled; housemates scolded for indiscipline
What's the story
The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 will be filled with drama and a major twist. The captaincy task will witness heated arguments among the housemates, leading to its cancellation by Bigg Boss. As a result, Farrhana Bhatt will continue as the captain for another week. She will become the first contestant to be the captain of the house twice.
Task turmoil
Ashnoor Kaur's turn to play the caretaker turns chaotic
According to a report by India Forum, when it's Ashnoor Kaur's turn to play the caretaker to 'Ganda Dinosaur' during the task, things take a turn for the worse. She gets into a heated argument with co-contestants, leading her to demand that Bigg Boss call her to the confession room. However, according to the new promo, things only escalate from there, after Kaur and many others take off their mics and refuse to continue the task.
Twitter Post
See the promo here
Chaahe jhagda ho kitna bhi bada, Bigg Boss ke ghar mein rules follow karne hi padenge! 🤯— JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) October 3, 2025
Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @ColorsTV par.
Watch Now: https://t.co/wpGGfH01bl#BiggBossOnJioHotstar#BB19OnJioHotstarpic.twitter.com/KKz8jqtmy3
Unexpected twist
Bigg Boss issues stern warning to housemates
Eventually, the housemates decided to resume the task, but Bigg Boss is seen calling them out for trying to 'blackmail' him. The teaser for Friday's episode has many netizens wondering how Salman Khan will react to the chaos when he returns to host Weekend Ka Vaar. Meanwhile, fans can watch new episodes daily on JioHotstar and Colors TV.