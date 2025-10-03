Hrithik Roshan to launch production banner; web series in pipeline

The upcoming web series is said to be a social thriller with unexpected twists and emotional depth. It is currently in the pre-production stage, with plans to start shooting by the end of this year. Reportedly, Roshan has been working on this untitled project for three years and will oversee its execution and production personally.

'Krrish 4' update

Meanwhile, here's more about 'Krrish 4'

On March 28, Roshan's father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan announced that his son will be making his directorial debut with Krrish 4. Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Rakesh revealed, "The script didn't take a lot of time. The pressure was the budgeting." "Now that we have an idea of the definite budget required for this film, we'll be starting the film." He also shared plans to begin shooting the film by mid-2026 and release it in 2027.