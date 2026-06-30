Cara Delevingne confirms Amber Heard romance after Johnny Depp split

Post-divorce life

Where is Heard now?

After the conclusion of her defamation trial with Depp in 2022, Heard stepped away from Hollywood. She now resides in Madrid with her three children: Oonagh, 5, and twins Agnes and Ocean. To recall, Depp had taken his ex-wife to court regarding Heard's 2018 op-ed article where she called herself "a public figure representing domestic abuse" without ever having named the Pirates of the Caribbean star. The couple got married in 2015 and split in 2016.