Cara Delevingne confirms Amber Heard romance after Johnny Depp split
What's the story
Supermodel and actor Cara Delevingne has confirmed long-standing rumors of her romantic involvement with actor Amber Heard. The revelation comes after the two were spotted together in London following Heard's highly publicized 2016 divorce from actor Johnny Depp. "We were close for a long time, and then when they were going through the divorce, yeah, we were entangled," Delevingne confessed on The Louis Theroux Podcast recently.
Relationship timeline
When Delevingne and Heard's relationship began
The model revealed that the trio met in 2013 while all three were filming London Fields. The film, a murder mystery starring Billy Bob Thornton, was embroiled in legal disputes for years. "Nothing was happening at that point," Delevingne recalled to Louis Theroux about her relationship with Heard during the film's making. "Later, after they divorced, it had, I suppose... No, I don't suppose. I know. Yeah."
Jealousy and entanglements
Depp was 'pretty driven crazy by jealousy'
Delevingne also revealed that Depp was "pretty driven crazy by jealousy" during the filming of London Fields. The model-actor also mentioned that Heard was "entangled with other people" during their romance. When Theroux subsequently suggested Elon Musk's name, Delevingne agreed. Heard had been romantically involved with the trillionaire somewhere between 2017 and 2018.
Post-divorce life
Where is Heard now?
After the conclusion of her defamation trial with Depp in 2022, Heard stepped away from Hollywood. She now resides in Madrid with her three children: Oonagh, 5, and twins Agnes and Ocean. To recall, Depp had taken his ex-wife to court regarding Heard's 2018 op-ed article where she called herself "a public figure representing domestic abuse" without ever having named the Pirates of the Caribbean star. The couple got married in 2015 and split in 2016.