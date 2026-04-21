Cardi B, Bieber and Katseye win at 30th Webby Awards

Webby honors Kelce and Claude AI

Kylie Kelce's podcast Not Gonna Lie snagged Podcast of the Year. Claude AI was named Person of the Year, and Shonda Rhimes earned the first Streaming Person of the Year award for her work in streaming.

Taraji P Henson was recognized as Advocate of the Year for championing mental health and pay equity.

Comedians Pete Davidson and Druski picked up Special Achievement Awards alongside creators like Colin and Samir, The Try Guys, Kendrick Lamar and SZA, showing just how creative and diverse this year's winners are.