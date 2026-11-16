FIR filed against late actor Nimmi's caretaker over ₹1.8cr fraud
What's the story
The Santacruz Police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the caretaker of late Bollywood actor Nawab Banu, popularly known as Nimmi. The caretaker is accused of misappropriating fixed deposits (FDs) worth ₹1.77 crore, selling her car for scrap, and trying to take control of two flats in Santacruz (West) after she died in 2020. The assets were reportedly left behind for her beneficiaries under a will.
Asset details
Nimmi and husband bought 2 flats in 2003
The complainant in the case, Mohammad Yunus Salim Durrani, 48, a relative of the late star's, told police that Nimmi and her husband, noted scriptwriter Ali Raza, had bought two flats in Santacruz (West) in 2003.
The properties were registered in Nimmi's name.
They also had fixed deposits of ₹1.23 crore with State Bank of India and ₹54 lakh with Saraswat Bank.
Durrani holds Power of Attorney for Salma Neldi Parveen, widow of Nimmi's late adopted son, Ali Syed Parvez.
Caretaker's involvement
Joint bank accounts opened before her death
After Raza died on November 1, 2007, Nimmi lived alone. Due to her age and difficulty in traveling for medical treatment and other work, she opened joint bank accounts with Asrar Sheikh, who had been working as a domestic help and caretaker for the couple.
This allowed him to manage her financial transactions.
Before her death, Nimmi had made a will appointing Gurpal Singh Harban Singh Sachar as its executor, per Indian Express.
Alleged misappropriation
Durrani informed Parvez's wife about irregularities
Durrani alleged that after Nimmi's death, Sheikh withdrew or misappropriated the fixed deposits worth ₹1.77 crore and sold her Maruti Suzuki Ciaz for scrap for his personal benefit. He also allegedly tried to take control of the two flats.
The complainant informed Parvez's wife about these irregularities, and she authorized him through a power of attorney to pursue the matter on behalf of the family as she couldn't travel to India frequently.
Ongoing investigation
Legal proceedings regarding the will are pending
The Santacruz Police registered an FIR against Sheikh on November 11 under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, as the alleged offenses occurred before the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita came into effect.
The legal proceedings regarding the will are pending before the Bombay High Court.
A senior police officer confirmed that an investigation is underway.
Family history
More about Nimmi, Raza, and Durrani
Nimmi, who started her career with a small role in Barsaat (1949), became one of the top female actors of her time.
She married Raza, a renowned scriptwriter, and they bought two flats in Neha Apartment on Juhu Tara Road in Santacruz West in 2003.
The same year, they hired Sheikh as domestic help.
Durrani is Nimmi's nephew and owns a two-wheeler garage in Girgaon.