FIR filed against late actor Nimmi's caretaker over ₹1.8cr fraud

The complainant in the case, Mohammad Yunus Salim Durrani, 48, a relative of the late star's, told police that Nimmi and her husband, noted scriptwriter Ali Raza, had bought two flats in Santacruz (West) in 2003.

The properties were registered in Nimmi's name.

They also had fixed deposits of ₹1.23 crore with State Bank of India and ₹54 lakh with Saraswat Bank.

Durrani holds Power of Attorney for Salma Neldi Parveen, widow of Nimmi's late adopted son, Ali Syed Parvez.