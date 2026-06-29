Carlo Longo and Sarah Mollica welcome 1st son Antonio Robert
Influencer couple Carlo Longo and Sarah Mollica just welcomed their first baby, a boy named Antonio Robert.
They shared sweet hospital photos on Instagram, calling him "our whole world" and "our everything."
The announcement follows months of updates about their pregnancy journey, which they described as a true "miracle."
Longo and Mollica revealed miscarriage
Carlo and Sarah's road to parenthood wasn't easy. They opened up earlier this year (in February 2026) about experiencing a miscarriage in summer 2025.
After sharing that difficult chapter with followers, they celebrated the pregnancy news in December with festive sonogram posts and emotional videos.
Married since October 2022, the couple often highlights their close-knit Italian-American family vibes online, making this new arrival feel extra special for them and their community.