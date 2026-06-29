Carlo Longo and Sarah Mollica welcome 1st son Antonio Robert

Longo and Mollica revealed miscarriage

Carlo and Sarah's road to parenthood wasn't easy. They opened up earlier this year (in February 2026) about experiencing a miscarriage in summer 2025.

After sharing that difficult chapter with followers, they celebrated the pregnancy news in December with festive sonogram posts and emotional videos.

Married since October 2022, the couple often highlights their close-knit Italian-American family vibes online, making this new arrival feel extra special for them and their community.