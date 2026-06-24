DMK supporter booked over 'controversial' remarks on Vijay
What's the story
In Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district, police have registered a case against a supporter of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party for reportedly making controversial remarks about Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. The accused, Anbanandhan Ariyappan, is an active social media user and local DMK supporter who has organized the party's Gen Z outreach meetings across Tamil Nadu. The DMK has condemned the police action, alleging that the ruling TVK government is trying to silence its critics.
Incident details
Case filed after Ariyappan's post on assembly exchange
The case against Ariyappan was registered after he posted a video on Instagram on Tuesday, June 23, in which he allegedly made controversial remarks about CM Vijay. This was reportedly in response to Vijay's "short story" comments about former Chief Minister MK Stalin in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. A police official told NDTV, "We have registered a case regarding the remarks made in a video about Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay." "We visited his residence...but he was not arrested."
Legal proceedings
Ariyappan booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections
The case against Ariyappan has been registered under four sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The charges include allegedly insulting or provoking individuals in a manner likely to disturb public peace, harming reputation, spreading rumors that could incite offenses against public order, and creating or circulating content that allegedly affects the dignity of women through online and video platforms.
Political response
DMK leaders condemn police action
DMK Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin strongly condemned the police's actions, calling it an attempt to unlawfully enter Ariyappan's house. He said, "If the party's youth speak against the ruling party and the government, the police are sent after them." DMK MP Kanimozhi also condemned the police action and said that Tamil Nadu's youth would teach a lesson to the TVK government for allegedly suppressing voices questioning its actions.