DMK supporter booked over 'controversial' remarks on Vijay

Incident details

Case filed after Ariyappan's post on assembly exchange

The case against Ariyappan was registered after he posted a video on Instagram on Tuesday, June 23, in which he allegedly made controversial remarks about CM Vijay. This was reportedly in response to Vijay's "short story" comments about former Chief Minister MK Stalin in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. A police official told NDTV﻿, "We have registered a case regarding the remarks made in a video about Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay." "We visited his residence...but he was not arrested."