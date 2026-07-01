The next hearing is set for next Monday

'Kala Hiran' row: Case deferred; makers delay censor submission

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:59 pm Jul 01, 202605:59 pm

What's the story

The Delhi High Court deferred the hearing of actor Salman Khan's plea against the makers of Kala Hiran on Wednesday. The court has been assured by the filmmakers that neither the film nor its trailer will be released before the next hearing on July 6. During the hearing, it was revealed that only a teaser for the film has been released so far and a detailed reply to Khan's petition will be filed soon.