'Kala Hiran' row: Case deferred; makers delay censor submission
What's the story
The Delhi High Court deferred the hearing of actor Salman Khan's plea against the makers of Kala Hiran on Wednesday. The court has been assured by the filmmakers that neither the film nor its trailer will be released before the next hearing on July 6. During the hearing, it was revealed that only a teaser for the film has been released so far and a detailed reply to Khan's petition will be filed soon.
Legal proceedings
Counsel assured court they won't submit film to CBFC
The filmmakers' counsel assured the court that they would not submit the film to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for certification until Monday. Justice Jyoti Singh asked them to put this statement on record, to which the filmmakers' lawyer responded that Khan had not made CBFC a party in this case. The counsel also argued that no film can be released without a CBFC certificate and emphasized that Kala Hiran has not yet been submitted for certification.
Actor's request
Khan seeks stay on 'Kala Hiran' release
Khan had approached the court seeking a stay on the release of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy. His plea contended that the film is allegedly based on the blackbuck poaching case involving him and violates a high court order protecting his personality rights. The application is part of Khan's lawsuit for protection of his personality rights.
Defamation claim
Film poster shows 'blatant reference' to Khan: Plea
Khan's plea has alleged that the film's poster, released on May 29, shows a "blatant and obvious reference" to him. The application states that although Khan was acquitted of offenses under the Arms Act by a court in Rajasthan, the main character in the poster is holding a gun, which is defamatory. Meanwhile, referring to the deferment, Kala Hiran producer Amit Jani tweeted that he would be releasing the film on 8,000 screens despite all resistance.