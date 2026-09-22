72nd National Film Awards: How much is the cash prize? 

Mammootty (Bramayugam) and Aaryan's (Chandu Champion) joint win in the Best Actor category means both actors will receive a Rajat Kamal (Silver Lotus) and a cash prize of ₹2L.

Gautam Dhar, who won for Article 370, will also receive a similar cash prize along with her Rajat Kamal award. This is Gautam Dhar's first National Film Award.