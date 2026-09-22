72nd National Film Awards: How much is the cash prize?
What's the story
The 72nd National Film Awards were presented on Tuesday at Ekta Nagar, Gujarat. The prestigious ceremony was attended by President Droupadi Murmu, who honored the winners of films certified in 2024. The awards celebrated excellence in feature and non-feature films. Notably, Mammootty and Kartik Aaryan jointly won Best Actor, while Yami Gautam Dhar was named Best Actress. The honor comes with a cash prize, too, and the prizes depend on the type of award one is getting.
Prize details
How much prize money do the best actors take home?
Mammootty (Bramayugam) and Aaryan's (Chandu Champion) joint win in the Best Actor category means both actors will receive a Rajat Kamal (Silver Lotus) and a cash prize of ₹2L.
Gautam Dhar, who won for Article 370, will also receive a similar cash prize along with her Rajat Kamal award. This is Gautam Dhar's first National Film Award.
Additional awards
Dhanush also won in multiple categories
Dhanush, who won Best Tamil Film for Raayan, will receive a cash prize of ₹2L. His film's producer and director will also receive the same amount.
However, Dhanush's Special Mention for Captain Miller doesn't come with a cash prize, but only a certificate.
Meanwhile, Rajkumar Periasamy (Best Direction) and Randeep Hooda (Best Debut Film of a Director) will each receive a Swarna Kamal (Gold Lotus) and ₹3L.
Film honors
Other notable wins from today
Kalki 2898 AD, which won Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, will see its producer Vyjayanthi Movies and director Nag Ashwin each receive a Swarna Kamal and ₹3L. The film also bagged the award for Best Production Design.
In the supporting acting categories, Sanjay Mishra (Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Bhakshak) will receive a Rajat Kamal along with ₹2L.
Sachana Namidass and Ropashree Varkady shared the Best Actress in a Supporting Role award for Maharaja and Mithya, respectively.