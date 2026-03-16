Cassandra Kulukundis wins 1st casting Oscar for 'One Battle After' Entertainment Mar 16, 2026

Cassandra Kulukundis became the first person ever to win an Oscar for casting, thanks to her work on One Battle After Another.

This is the first new competitive Oscar category since the 2001 film year (about 25 years).

On stage, she thanked The Academy and dedicated her win to all the casting directors who've worked hard behind the scenes and often go uncredited.