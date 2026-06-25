'Balan-The Boy' director on casting Adisheshan: 'Auditioned 4,000 people'

Adisheshan's talent

'Adisheshan understands some complex concepts...'

Chidambaram said, "He's very bright, remembers his lines and he improvises. I keep thinking, 'This is great.' And here's this boy, acting beyond his age." "Adisheshan understands some complex concepts that are beyond his age." "That was the first thing I noticed about him. He never closes; he always asks questions." "He's like, 'What is this?' I remember him being confused on seeing us shoot with a camera and our output being this much."