Cate Blanchett launches non-profit to protect people's rights against AI 

Actor Cate Blanchett has co-founded a new non-profit organization, RSL Media, dedicated to creating a human consent framework for the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in creative work. The initiative aims to safeguard the rights of individuals by ensuring that their creative expressions, names, images, and likenesses are not exploited without their explicit consent. The organization was founded on the principle that consent must come first.

Upcoming launch RSL Human Consent Standard will be available in June The RSL Human Consent Standard, a free and public registry, will be launched in June. This platform will allow individuals to declare their AI permissions. Blanchett stressed the importance of this initiative, stating, "AI technologies are expanding rampantly, essentially unchecked and unregulated. In order for humans to remain in front of these technologies, consent must be the first consideration."

Organizational goal Making human consent visible to AI systems Nikki Hexum, co-founder and CEO of RSL Media, emphasized the need for human consent in the digital era. She said, "AI can't respect rights it can't see, and this means human consent is virtually invisible in this new digital era." The organization aims to make human consent visible to AI systems by turning it into a signal that machines can read.

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Celebrity endorsements Support from Hollywood heavyweights The initiative has received widespread support from various celebrities and creators. Actors Javier Bardem, George Clooney, Viola Davis, Tom Hanks, Helen Mirren, Kristen Stewart, Meryl Streep, and Dame Emma Thompson are among the advocates. Director Steven Soderbergh called RSL Media's solution "simple, transparent, and resistant to manipulation. The sooner this independent standard is adopted, the better for all involved."

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