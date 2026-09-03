What was Nickelodeon star Christy Knowings's cause of death?
What's the story
Christy Knowings, known for her role in the Nickelodeon series All That, died on August 11 at a Los Angeles hospital at the age of 46. The cause of death has now been confirmed as cardiac arrest, with acute hypoxic respiratory failure listed as contributing conditions, according to PEOPLE.
Medical details
She suffered an asthma attack on August 7
Knowings was hospitalized after suffering an asthma attack on August 7, which reportedly left her with brain damage.
She was placed on life support, but her family decided to take her off it four days later.
The former Nickelodeon star's death certificate obtained by PEOPLE on Wednesday lists acute hypoxic respiratory failure and status asthmaticus as conditions leading to her death, with asthma being the underlying cause.
Career highlights
Knowings's career beyond 'All That'
Knowings appeared in over 30 episodes of All That between 1997 and 1999, alongside stars like Kenan Thompson, Amanda Bynes, Kel Mitchell, and Nick Cannon.
One of her most memorable sketches was Whateverrr!, where she and Bynes played Valley girls hosting a fake TV show.
Her last credited appearances were on Sesame Street, where she appeared three times between 2008 and 2011.