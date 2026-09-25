Robert Pattinson's 'Primetime' gets CBFC nod with 'A' certificate
What's the story
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) cleared the Hollywood film Primetime for release with an 'A' certificate, but not without asking for some changes. The movie, starring Robert Pattinson, hit Indian theaters on Friday. The censor process was completed by the Indian distributors three days before the release, as per Bollywood Hungama.
Censor modifications
CBFC asked for these changes
The CBFC asked the makers of Primetime to mute obscene words in two instances and delete seven seconds of frontal nudity visuals.
A disclaimer-cum-warning has also been added at the beginning of the film, which reads, "This film is strictly intended for adult audiences due to its sensitive theme and the disturbing nature of certain visuals and sequences."
"Viewer discretion is strongly advised."
Film adaptation
This is what 'Primetime' is about
Primetime is based on the 2007 Esquire article Tonight on Dateline This Man Will Die by Luke Dittrich.
The story centers on Chris Hansen (Pattinson), an NBC TV journalist and host of To Catch A Predator, who caught suspected online child predators by luring them to suburban decoy homes wired with hidden cameras.
Meanwhile, the film premiered in the competition section of the 83rd Venice International Film Festival.