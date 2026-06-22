'Welcome to the Jungle' cleared by CBFC after 18 cuts

Final details

The film's final runtime has been revealed

The visual deletions also included a vulgar hand gesture by Vindu Dara Singh in one scene, which was replaced with a close-up shot of the actor. Despite the extensive changes, Welcome to the Jungle remains a long film. The official censor certificate confirms that it has been locked at a final runtime of 164.50 minutes, which translates to two hours, 44 minutes, and 50 seconds for theatrical release.