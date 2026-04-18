CBFC clears 'Kara' U/A, Dhanush film to release April 30
Entertainment
Dhanush's action-packed film Kara just got the green light from the CBFC with a U/A certificate and is set to hit theaters on April 30, 2026.
The announcement came straight from Vels Film International's social media, adding to fans' excitement.
'Kara' cast crew, pre-release April 19
Kara brings together a talented cast: Mamitha Baiju, K S Ravikumar, Jayaram, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Karunas.
With Theni Eswar behind the camera and Sreejith Sarang editing, plus music by National Award-winner G V Prakash, the film promises some serious technical flair.
The story comes from Alfred Prakash and Vignesh Raja (the team behind Por Thozhil).
And if you're hyped already: there's a pre-release event lined up for April 19!