CBFC clears 'Kara' U/A, Dhanush film to release April 30

'Kara' cast crew, pre-release April 19

Kara brings together a talented cast: Mamitha Baiju, K S Ravikumar, Jayaram, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Karunas.

With Theni Eswar behind the camera and Sreejith Sarang editing, plus music by National Award-winner G V Prakash, the film promises some serious technical flair.

The story comes from Alfred Prakash and Vignesh Raja (the team behind Por Thozhil).

And if you're hyped already: there's a pre-release event lined up for April 19!