CBFC cuts 38 seconds from Barker's 'Obsession' despite a rating

'Obsession' cuts obscure Nikki's control

Key scenes were altered or removed, including a shot showing Nikki's traumatized face during an intimate montage, making it harder for viewers to understand her lack of control and Bear's obliviousness.

Another violent act by Nikki was cut, leaving its aftermath unclear.

These changes weakened the film's commentary on control and coercion, sparking debate about why CBFC interferes with films already cleared for mature audiences.