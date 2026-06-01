CBFC cuts 38 seconds from Barker's 'Obsession' despite a rating
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) cut 38 seconds from Curry Barker's horror movie Obsession, despite its A rating for adults.
The edits removed 14 seconds of "graphic sexual activity" and 24 seconds of "extreme violence."
The story centers on Bear, a music store worker who uses a supernatural toy to manipulate his coworker Nikki into loving him, leading to disturbing consequences.
'Obsession' cuts obscure Nikki's control
Key scenes were altered or removed, including a shot showing Nikki's traumatized face during an intimate montage, making it harder for viewers to understand her lack of control and Bear's obliviousness.
Another violent act by Nikki was cut, leaving its aftermath unclear.
These changes weakened the film's commentary on control and coercion, sparking debate about why CBFC interferes with films already cleared for mature audiences.