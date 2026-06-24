CBFC cuts down explicit words in 'Supergirl'
What's the story
The upcoming superhero film, Supergirl, starring Milly Alcock and Jason Momoa, has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for its release in India on Friday, June 26. However, the board has suggested a few edits and additions to the Indian version of the Hollywood movie. The film is directed by Craig Gillespie and is part of James Gunn's new DC universe.
Social media buzz
What did the Indian censor board ask to cut?
The suggested cuts by the Indian censor board have been making waves on social media. The CBFC has asked the makers to include anti-alcohol and anti-smoking static wherever applicable in the film. It has also instructed them to delete certain explicit words like "f**k," "scr*wed," "b**ch," and "b*lls" from both subtitles and audio. The board has asked for the removal of a middle finger visual from the movie.
Film's narrative
Gunn explained emotional themes explored in 'Supergirl'
Supergirl is based on Tom King and Bilquis Evely's comic book, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. In an interview with Screen Rant, Gunn had previously explained the emotional themes explored in the film. He said, "In our story... Kara was on Krypton...and she lived there for the first 14 years of her life in a horrible situation where she watched everyone around her die." "So she's a much harsher and more f*cked up Supergirl than you've been used to thus far."
Cast details
Meet the cast of 'Supergirl'
The film also stars David Corenswet as Superman. It features a star-studded cast including Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, and Momoa as the intergalactic bounty hunter Lobo. David Krumholtz plays Zor-El while Emily Beecham portrays Alura In-Ze.