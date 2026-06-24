CBFC cuts down explicit words in 'Supergirl' 

Film's narrative

Gunn explained emotional themes explored in 'Supergirl'

Supergirl is based on Tom King and Bilquis Evely's comic book, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. In an interview with Screen Rant, Gunn had previously explained the emotional themes explored in the film. He said, "In our story... Kara was on Krypton...and she lived there for the first 14 years of her life in a horrible situation where she watched everyone around her die." "So she's a much harsher and more f*cked up Supergirl than you've been used to thus far."