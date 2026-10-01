'Verity': Here's what CBFC cut and added in Anne Hathaway-starrer
What's the story
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has reportedly asked for cuts in the upcoming Hollywood film Verity, starring Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson. The movie was given an 'A' certificate after the makers agreed to make certain changes. According to Bollywood Hungama, these included adding anti-smoking and anti-alcohol messages wherever characters were seen smoking or drinking alcohol.
Film cuts
23 seconds of footage were deleted
The CBFC also asked the makers to "suitably modify" the intimate visuals in Verity by deleting explicit portions.
This has resulted in the deletion of 23 seconds from an intimate scene, most of which is reportedly from a much-discussed make-out sequence between Hathaway and Johnson.
The film's censor certificate states its length as 118.41 minutes (one hour, 58 minutes, and 41 seconds).
Film synopsis
More about 'Verity'
Apart from Hathaway and Johnson, Verity also features Josh Hartnett.
The movie tells the story of a struggling writer who is asked to finish a bestselling author's novel after the latter falls into a coma.
It will have paid previews on Thursday, October 1 evening, and then the full-fledged release on Friday, October 2.