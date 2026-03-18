'Dhurandhar: Revenge' release: What did CBFC demand to certify film

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has passed the much-anticipated film Dhurandhar: The Revenge with an A certificate, reported Bollywood Hungama. However, the Examining Committee (EC) has asked for 21 cuts and modifications to ensure the film's suitability for its intended audience. The final censor process was completed on Tuesday, March 17, just two days before its Thursday, March 19 release.

Censorship details Eye-gouging, beheading scenes were among the cuts The EC has asked for specific cuts in violent scenes, including a two-second reduction in visuals of hitting the head with a hammer. A four-second cut was also made in a scene where the head is hit with cement blocks. Additionally, four seconds were cut from visuals of smashing an eye and 24 seconds from beheading and kicking scenes.

Additional changes Other changes suggested by the EC Apart from visual cuts, the EC has also suggested some other changes. These include a correction in the subtitles concerning a historical event and a correction regarding a city name used in Dhurandhar 2. The filmmakers were asked to add separate disclaimers on drugs and disturbing content, strongly recommending viewer discretion.

Advertisement