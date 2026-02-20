'Do Deewane...' received CBFC certificate after Mrunal Thakur's dialogue cut

The feel-good rom-com Do Deewane Seher Mein , directed by Ravi Udyawar, was released on Friday. The film has been receiving positive responses from audiences and critics alike. Bollywood Hungama reported that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) muted a particular dialogue in the film. The word "b***s" was used twice by Mrunal Thakur 's character Roshni and was muted both times.

Dialogue details This word was muted twice in the film In the first half of Do Deewane Seher Mein, when Shashank (Siddhant Chaturvedi) says, "Tumhare paas woh hai, jo mere paas nahin," Roshni teasingly responds with "B***s?" The same word is used again in the second half during a pivotal scene where Roshni speaks against beauty standards. Additionally, at the film's beginning, she describes an unimpressive man using an abusive term.

Censor details Film's runtime is 137.41 minutes After these changes were made, the censor board handed a U/A 13+ certificate to the makers. According to the certification details, the film has a runtime of 137.41 minutes, which translates to 2 hours, 17 minutes, and 41 seconds. An industry source commented, "Ideally, a film like this should have been passed with a 'U' certificate, especially after the two words were muted."

