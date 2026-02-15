Where to watch Mrunal-Siddhant's 'Do Deewane Seher...' after theatrical run

Do Deewane Seher Mein is a contemporary love story that explores the complex relationship between two flawed individuals in Mumbai . It also features Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta, Ayesha Raza, Viraj Gehlani, Sandeepa Dhar, Deepraj Rana, Mona Ambegaokar, Achint Kaur, and Naveen Kaushik among the cast.

Statement

Thakur on the film's theme and bond with Chaturvedi

Speaking about the film, Thakur told ETV Bharat, "Marriage is important, but choosing the right partner is more important." "The film says don't marry for the sake of marriage, marry someone you trust, someone who supports you and accepts your flaws." Reflecting on her friendship with Chaturvedi, she added, "We explored Mumbai together during shooting. I drove him around on a scooter, took him to my college area, and we filmed at iconic locations."